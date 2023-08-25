The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

