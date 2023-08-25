Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $147.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $427.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

