Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

