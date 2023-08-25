Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $75.92, but opened at $77.77. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $78.10, with a volume of 676,389 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $380,092.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

