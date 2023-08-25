Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.98

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 18014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

TR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,278,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 232.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

