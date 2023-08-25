Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.