TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

