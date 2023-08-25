Traders Buy High Volume of GAP Call Options (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 14,434 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average volume of 10,078 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently -374.98%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 80,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GAP by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

