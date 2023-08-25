Traders Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $76,802,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $47,584,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $80.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

