Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,054 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 7,227 put options.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.94. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SGEN

About Seagen

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.