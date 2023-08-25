Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,139 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,472 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $6,513,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,259,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,156,000 after acquiring an additional 672,160 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.