Turnstone Biologics Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TSBX) Quiet Period To End on August 30th

Turnstone Biologics’ (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 30th. Turnstone Biologics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $80,000,004 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Turnstone Biologics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Trading Up 11.8 %

Insider Transactions at Turnstone Biologics

Shares of NASDAQ TSBX opened at $10.26 on Friday. Turnstone Biologics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

In other Turnstone Biologics news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Turnstone Biologics news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rishi Gupta bought 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,099,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Turnstone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.