Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 3.8%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 27,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 460,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 51.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Tuya by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tuya by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

