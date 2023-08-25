Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 3.8%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 27,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 460,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Tuya Trading Down 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 51.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
