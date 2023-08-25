Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

TWLO stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $72,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,743 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

