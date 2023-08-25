UBS Group Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $107.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $82.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.31.

NYSE:TOL opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $380,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $380,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

