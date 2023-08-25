Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 3.7%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 91,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 540,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of research firms have commented on UDMY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.96 million. Analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,781,648 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,781,648 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $36,486.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,173,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,958 shares of company stock worth $682,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 217.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 145.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

