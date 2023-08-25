Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.46.

ULTA stock opened at $422.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

