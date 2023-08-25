Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $571.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $571.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

ULTA opened at $422.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

