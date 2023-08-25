Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.93% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.46.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $422.74 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.