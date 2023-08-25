UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $27.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $487.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.94 and a 200-day moving average of $487.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

