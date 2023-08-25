Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $9.00 at Compass Point

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Compass Point from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential downside of 70.37% from the company’s previous close.

UPST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. Upstart has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock worth $1,549,204. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

