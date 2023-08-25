Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 7% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.38. 1,742,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,951,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,678 shares of company stock valued at $604,270 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancient Art L.P. increased its position in Upwork by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after buying an additional 164,399 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 320,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 192,708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 114.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

