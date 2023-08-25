Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

