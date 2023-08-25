Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

