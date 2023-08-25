Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.55. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 910,276 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.