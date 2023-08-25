Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Down 3.2%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.33 and last traded at $126.72. 455,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,118,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

