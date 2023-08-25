Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VLY. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after buying an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,767,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

