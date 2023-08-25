VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 403,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 337,339 shares.The stock last traded at $15.44 and had previously closed at $15.34.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $652.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.