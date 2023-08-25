Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Cut by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

