Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 520.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,806,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,958,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $202.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.40.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

