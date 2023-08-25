Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.55% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $25,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 729,902 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 241,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 448,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 214,383 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.651 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

