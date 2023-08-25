Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 267,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 719,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.1 %

RL stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average of $118.38.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

