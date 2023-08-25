Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

