Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

