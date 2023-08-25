Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $909,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $28,631,635,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

