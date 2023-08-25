Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,510.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $249,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 504,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,484.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 973,542 shares of company stock worth $31,966,983. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Stock Up 0.5 %

RBLX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. Roblox’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.