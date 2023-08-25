Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 89.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

DTM opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.