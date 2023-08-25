Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 227.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.