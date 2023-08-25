Verge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.97 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Verge has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $57.94 million and $8.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,083.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00248131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.00731287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00532691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00061195 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00116256 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,998,894 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

