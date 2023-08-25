Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. III Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.