VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 71.71 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 37.41. The firm has a market cap of £199.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.75 and a beta of 0.60. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.53 ($1.19).

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.