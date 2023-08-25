VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Trading Up 0.9 %
VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 71.71 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 37.41. The firm has a market cap of £199.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.75 and a beta of 0.60. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.53 ($1.19).
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile
