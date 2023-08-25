Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 10008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

Walker Crips Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £9.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.66.

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

Walker Crips Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.