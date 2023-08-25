Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WOSGF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised Watches of Switzerland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WOSGF opened at $9.04 on Friday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

