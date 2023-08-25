Wealth Alliance Acquires Shares of 3,295 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

