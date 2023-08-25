Wealth Alliance Has $224,000 Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,185 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,099,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,427 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,168,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock worth $2,488,014. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

