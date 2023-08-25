Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $115.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.