Wealth Alliance Invests $222,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $233,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,973 shares of company stock worth $1,613,629. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.75 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.