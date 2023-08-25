Wealth Alliance Invests $227,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Stories

