Wealth Alliance Invests $87,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,722 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE RIG opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

