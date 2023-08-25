Wealth Alliance Makes New $214,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,526,029. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SQ

Block Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.